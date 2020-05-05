Taraji P. Henson Teams With Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation To Address Mental Health Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Empire star Taraji P. Henson is known for utilizing her platforms to vocalize the importance of mental health. And on this Giving Tuesday, her foundation, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), has partnered with The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation (founded Afeni Shakur, mother of the late multi-talented Tupac Shakur) to provide support to essential workers, first responders, health care providers, doctors, and others who are navigating stressful situations, struggling with substance abuse, learning how to cope with major lifestyle changes, battling mental-health condition while in isolation during the current health crisis.

The organizations have launched the Matching Gift campaign to support free access to mental health therapy. Donations will provide free emergency virtual therapy sessions with trained therapists to address specific needs that will help cope with stress and address trauma due to Covid-19. All funds, up to $25,000, raised by TASF today will be matched and donated to BLHF.

Additionally, in an effort to mitigate the stress of cost to access mental health services, which can be a barrier in the African American community, BLHF has launched the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign to raise money for mental health services provided by licensed clinicians in their network. Individuals with life-changing stressors and anxiety related to COVID-19 will have the cost for up to five individual sessions defrayed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are committed or exhausted.

“No one should suffer in silence,” said Henson. “Our vision is to change the perception of mental health in the black community. Together, we will make a difference. This is our legacy.”

“It is my belief that in order to honor our ancestors and ourselves, we must look inwards; identify and interrogate the root causes of our traumas. What we as an organization wish to offer are observable steps to reach these goals and we are happy to partner with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to make a difference within the mental health community. I believe we are worth the effort,” said Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the head of TASF.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving and unity and is an emergency response to the unprecedented need for therapy for mental-health that cause stress/trauma due to the pandemic.