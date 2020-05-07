Click to Skip Ad
Tara Reade, Who Accused Joe Biden Of Sexual Assault, Does On-Camera Interview With Megyn Kelly

Photo by Donald Thompson/AP/Shutterstock (10632260b) Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press.

Megyn Kelly said Thursday that she has done an on-camera interview with Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assaulting her in 1993.

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe last week, Biden vigorously denied the allegations and said that they “never, never happened.”

Kelly wrote on Twitter, “MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming …”

Reade has yet to do an on camera interview for a major network, though she has spoken to print outlets and, in her first major account of the allegation, an interview with podcaster Katie Halper. Reade reportedly backed out of an interview planned last weekend with Chris Wallace on Fox News, Kelly’s former employer.

Reade claimed that in 1993, when she was a member of Biden’s Senate staff, he pushed her against the wall of a Senate hallway and penetrated her with his finger.

It’s unclear where Kelly or when will post the interview, but she previously has put them on her Instagram page.

Kelly has spoken out about sexual harassment she said she experienced by Roger Ailes, the Fox News chieftain who was ousted in 2016. and died 10 months later

