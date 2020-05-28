TalentX Entertainment Names Maxwell Mitcheson As VP And Head Of Talent Division

Former A3 Artists Agency agent Maxwell Mitcheson has been named as Vice President and Head of Talent Division at digital-driven company TalentX Entertainment.

In addition to A3, Mitcheson worked at ICM Partners. His client roster includes a list of A-list clients and he has created a wealth of opportunities in partnerships for branded content and digital-traditional crossover. Major deals include campaigns with Target, H&M, Secret, and Lionsgate. He has worked with YouTubers such as Jordyn Jones, Lauren Giraldo, Mark Dohner, among others. While at A3 he spearheaded the TikTok initiative, signing top stars on the platform such as Tayler Holder, Andre Swilley, and more.

“Maxwell’s unique skill set is very difficult to find. His ability to both develop talent and build new brands will be a great asset for TalentX, said TalentX CEO Warren Lenz. “He’s a true visionary as well as an executor, and TalentX is lucky to have him on board as our VP and Head of Talent.”

“There’s nobody we would rather have running our talent organization than Maxwell; his stellar reputation among talent and fellow executives is unparalleled and the perfect fit for TalentX Entertainment,” added Michael Gruen, TalentX’s VP of Talent. “In our quest to hire the best and deliver the best service to our talent, Maxwell was the obvious choice. We are proud to welcome him to the family.”

TalentX Entertainment totes itself as the lead creative partner in the social media world. The company has attracted a lineup of A-list influencers and earlier this year, the company brought together six of TikTok’s leading influencers in a Bel Air mansion dubbed Sway LA to tantalize fans by collaborating on content.

In May, the entertainment giant expanded into the gaming world when it partnered with esports titan ReKTGlobal to form a gaming division. TalentX Gaming (TXG) is tailored to offer creative partnerships for gaming and esports athletes and streamers.

TalentX Entertainment was launched in 2019 with a “creator first” philosophy, attracting Tik Tokkers, YouTubers and Twitch streamers. The company was co-founded by YouTubers Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm, TikTok star Josh Richards, as well as Warren Lentz (formerly of WME, Yahoo, and Fullscreen) and Michael Gruen (former NBA agent, FinTech/DeFi entrepreneur and CEO of Creator Edge Media)