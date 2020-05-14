Talent Announced For Deadline’s Contenders Television; 100-Plus Stars & Creatives Set For June 7 Livestreamed Event

The lineup of stars and creatives for our fifth annual Deadline Contenders – Television event has just been announced, and it represents the largest number we have ever had. Twenty-two studios and networks with a total of 44 shows are included for this all-day virutal edition, which be livestreamed Sunday, June 7, starting at 8 a.m. PT.

Among the stars who will be joining us are Anthony Anderson, 50 Cent, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jason Segel, Jaeden Martell, Hailee Steinfeld, Sir Patrick Stewart, Lucy Liu, Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Kaitlyn Dever, Trevor Noah, Willem Dafoe, Forest Whitaker, Claire Danes, Will Arnett, Pamela Adlon, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Ramy Youssef, Niecy Nash, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, David Harbour, Rita Moreno, Daniel Levy, Russell Crowe, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, Ben Schwartz, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Will Arnett, and more.

The list of showrunners, producers, directors, and writers among other artists is just as impressive and includes The Duffer Brothers, Norman Lear Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Peter Gould, Mimi Leder, Kerry Ehrin, Liz Feldman,, Susannah Grant, Alex Gansa, Liz Tigelaar, Neil Meron, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Rachel Morrison, Hank Steinberg, Morton Tyldum, Mark Bomback, Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner, Janet Mock, Jessica Yu, Greg Daniels, Chris Mundy, Eric Kripke and so many more.

A complete list of studios, networks, shows, and talent is available when you register for the event at ContendersTelevision.deadline.com. If you have any questions go to rsvp@deadline.com

