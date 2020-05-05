SXSW Grand Jury Winner ‘Alice’ To Get ‘Virtual Theatrical’ Release In U.S., Canada & Aus/NZ

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. outfit Monument Releasing is returning to the ‘virtual theatrical’ model with SXSW 2019 Grand Jury winner Alice.

After trialing the release model with Sundance title Pahokee this past week, Monument will release Alice online with theatrical partners in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on May 15. A TVOD release will follow on August 4.

Consumers can buy a virtual ticket from a participating venue of their choice with Monument splitting revenue with theaters.

The film stars French actress Emilie Piponnier in a breakout performance as Alice, who discovers that her husband’s addiction to escorts has left their family penniless. After he abandons them, she becomes drawn into the world of high-end prostitution in order to care for herself and her son. Also starring are Martin Swabey and Chloe Boreham.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Josephine Mackerras and executive produced by Elliot Grove. Festival play also included Rio, Edinburgh, Melbourne and Seattle.