Susie Fitzgerald Departs As EVP Scripted Programming For AMC & SundanceTV

EXCLUSIVE: Susie Fitzgerald is leaving her position as EVP, scripted programming, AMC and SundanceTV after more than a decade at AMC Networks.

Well liked in the creative community, Fitzgerald joined AMC in late 2009 as SVP scripted development and current programming. As SVP and later EVP, she has been the senior scripted development/programming executive at the flagship network (and later SundanceTV), shepherding such signature series as The Walking Dead franchise and Better Call Saul, while working for three consecutive heads of programming, Joel Stilleman, David Madden and, most recently Dan McDemott, who was named president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios in March.

“After 10 years at AMC, I have decided to leave my position as EVP, Scripted Programming to pursue new opportunities in this ever-expanding television landscape,” Fitzgerald said. “I am extremely proud of the legacy that the scripted team and I have built at AMC over the past decade. From the phenomenon of The Walking Dead and its allied series; the exquisitely crafted and award-winning Better Call Saul and critical darlings Halt and Catch Fire, Dispatches from Elsewhere and Lodge 49. I have had the distinct honor to work with some of television’s greatest and most passionate storytellers. These series have created a strong heritage which will continue at AMC with new shows including Soulmates, Pantheon, Kevin Can F Himself and National Anthem.“

Added Fitzgerald, “I am confident leaving these ongoing and new series in the capable hands of Dan McDermott and the scripted team and I wish them only the best moving forward. I look forward to my next chapter and continuing to champion distinctive storytelling.”

There is mo immediate replacement for Fitzgerald as McDermott is still putting together his team.

“Susie has been invaluable in helping to create some of the most distinctive programming on television in her more than a decade with the company,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We warmly wish her the very best and thank her enormously for everything.”

As EVP of scripted programming for AMC and SundanceTV, a position she was elevated to in 2015, Fitzgerald oversaw the day-to-day operations of both networks’ current original scripted programming, as well as the development of new projects.

During her time at AMC, Fitzgerald helped oversee the network’s scripted programming and development slate, including Mad Men, Breaking Bad; The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead; Better Call Saul; Hell on Wheels; Halt and Catch Fire and TURN: Washington’s Spies.

More recently, Fitzgerald oversaw the development of Dispatches for Elsewhere, The Terror and The Terror: Infamy; Lodge 49; NOS4A2; Into the Badlands; The Son and Preacher. Upcoming shows, which Fitzgerald shepherded, include Soulmates; The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Kevin Can F Himself and the recently greenlit National Anthem.

Prior to joining AMC Networks, Fitzgerald spent four years as a producer working with Darren Starr at Sony Television where they produced Cashmere Mafia for ABC and Runaway for the CW.

Earlier in her career, Fitzgerald spent 10 years with Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, where she rose to co-head of Brad Grey Television. There, she supervised the development and production of The Sopranos and is credited as being instrumental in the casting of the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. Fitzgerald also shepherded Newsradio and The Larry Sanders Show. Additionally, she developed long-form projects with HBO Films, as well as features with Plan B Entertainment.

Fitzgerald started her career at HBO and was VP of original programming at HBO, West Coast, supervising such series as The Larry Sanders Show, Dream On, Tales from the Crypt and the One Night Stand Comedy Special.