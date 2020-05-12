Screen Media Takes Susan Sarandon-Kate Winslet Ensemble Film ‘Blackbird’

Screen Media has acquired all North American rights and select foreign territories to Roger Michell’s Blackbird ensemble movie which made its world premiere at TIFF last year. A September release is planned.

The pic, which Screen Media picked up from Millennium Media, stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson and Bex Taylor-Klaus.

In Blackbird, Lily (Sarandon) has learned she has cancer, so she and her husband Paul (Neill), gather the family and loved ones together to discuss her options. But once together, opinions vary, especially those of Lily’s daughters, Jennifer (Winslet) and Anna (Wasikowska) and what was intended as a loving family gathering quickly shifts into a panoply of family dynamics. Blackbird was written by Christian Torpe and produced by David Bernardi, Sherryl Clark and Robert Van Norden.

“I think all of us were surprised by how powerful this little film turned out. It punches far beyond its weight and in the final round delivers an astonishing and emotional knockout blow,” said Michell. “But along the way it’s much funnier than we all thought too. The ensemble is faultless, and the detail of their performances stops the story feeling maudlin or self-indulgent. I think we’re all really proud of it.”

“It should come as no surprise with a cast as renown as the one in Blackbird, and under the direction of Roger Michell, that this film is incredibly engaging and moving but also with moments of humor as it examines the messiness of living,” said Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media.

“Blackbird is, without question, the most beautiful film that we have ever made,” said Jeffrey Greenstein, President at Millennium Media. “Balancing the delicate material with grace and levity, Roger Michell takes the audience on a tough, yet touching journey brought to life by an incredibly talented group of actors. The film deserves to be seen by as wide an audience as possible – an endeavor we’re looking forward to championing alongside the enthusiastic team at Screen Media.”

Needle and Mike Messina, EVP of Distribution at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger, Co-Presidents at Millennium Media, on behalf of the filmmakers. Yunger and Greenstein continue to handle foreign sales.

