‘Superman & Lois’: Wolé Parks To Play The Stranger In the CW Series Based On DC Characters

EXCLUSIVE: Wolé Parks is set as a series regular opposite Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch and Erik Valdez in Superman & Lois, the CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple. Parks will play The Stranger in the series from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Parks’ The Stranger is a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman.

Helbing executive produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was slated to film the pilot episode during regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the rest of its 13-episode order in the summer, now will go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best known for his series regular roles on Devious Maids and Next Caller, Parks recently booked a lead role in the upcoming Netflix feature Single All The Way opposite Michael Urie. He also heavily recurs on Yellowstone for Paramount TV and All American for the CW. Other TV credits include recurring roles on The Crossing, Superstore and Lifeline. On the feature side, he had a strong supporting role in the Weekend at Bernie’s remake as well as the hit movie Premium Rush opposite Joseph Gordon Levitt. Parks is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.