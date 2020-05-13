‘Superman & Lois’: Inde Navarrette To Play Sarah Cushing In the CW Series Based On DC Characters

EXCLUSIVE: Inde Navarrette (Wander Darkly) is set as a series regular opposite Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui in Superman & Lois, the CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Navarrette will play Sarah Cushing in the series from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Navarrette’s Sarah Cushing, the daughter of Kyle (Valdez) and Lana (Chriqui), is a whip smart, super cool wild child with some demons in her past who becomes friends with the Kent boys, Jonathan and Jordan.

Series regular cast also includes Wolé Parks.

Helbing executive produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was slated to film the pilot episode during regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the rest of its 13-episode order in the summer, now will go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navarrette will next be seen playing Estela De La Cruz, in Netflix’s praised 13 Reasons Why, which returns for its fourth and final season in June. On the big screen, Navarrette was most recently seen starring opposite Sienna Miller and Diego Luna in Wander Darkly, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Navarrette also starred in the Snapchat Original Series Denton’s Death Rate. She is repped by Fictious Management and Mavrick Artists Agency.