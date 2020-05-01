Neon’s Super LTD Picks Up SXSW Documentary ‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’

Super LTD, the boutique division and incubator from Neon, has secured the North American distribution right to You Cannot Kill David Arquette, the SXSW-selected documentary that details the journey through Arquette’s life and wrestling.

David Darg and Price James directed the doc, which was filmed over a three-year period. Following his infamous championship run as part of a marketing stunt for the film Ready to Rumble, Arquette is widely known as the most hated man in pro-wrestling worldwide. Nearly 20 years after he “won” the initial title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring for real this time.

It features footage of his journey along with interviews with sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, Courteney Cox, and pro wrestler, Ric Flair.

“I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world, said Arquette, who also served as an executive producer.

Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine, and Stacey Souther produced the XTR and One Last Run film. Exec producers include Franklin and Gabby McLarty, Justin Lacob, and Kathryn Everett.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Super LTD with Eric Sloss of Cinetic, on behalf of the filmmakers.