Summer Premiere Dates 2020: Here’s What’s On As Lockdown Starts To Lift

With Hollywood production being sideswiped by the coronavirus pandemic, it was a wild spring for the TV world. And there’s still not much clarity as we swing into the summer season. But the shows must go on — most of them, anyway — so here is our annual list of summer premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning shows. It covers more than 150 broadcast, cable and streaming series bowing from June 1 through August 31 in various dayparts but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the post regularly as more dates are revealed.

June 1:

The Titan Games (NBC, Season 2; time slot premiere)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC, Season 2)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo, Season 5)

Hero Elementary (PBS Kids, new animated kids series)

Royalties (Quibi, new shortform musical comedy series)

June 2:

Fuller House (Netflix, Season 5B; final season)

Maxxx (Hulu, new comedy series)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick (USA Network, Season 2)

Outdaughtered (TLC, Season 5)

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (HGTV, new docuseries)

Werq the World (WOW Presents Plus, Season 2)

June 3:

Counting Cars (History, Season 9)

June 4:

In My Skin (Hulu, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

Mountain Men (History, Season 9)

Summer Rush (Food Network, new docuseries)

June 5:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Showtime, Season 5; new network)

13 Reasons Why (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Queer Eye (Netflix, Season 5)

El Presidente (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Trackers (Cinemax, new drama series)

Dear… (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

MTV Reunions (YouTube, new docuseries)

June 7:

I May Destroy You (HBO, new drama series)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic, Season 2; moved from May 10)

Chasing the Sun (Ovation, Season 2)

June 8:

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, new unscripted series)

LA’s Finest (Spectrum Originals, Season 2)

Duff Takes the Cake (Food Network, Season 3)

Big Time Bake (Food Network, new competition series)

June 9:

Good Bones (HGTV, Season 5)

June 10:

Lenox Hill (Netflix, new docuseries)

Beecham House (PBS, new drama series)

June 11:

Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC, Season 2; time slot premiere)

Don’t (ABC, new game show series)

The Bold Type (Freeform, Season 4)

Alone (History, Season 7)

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (MTV, Season 2)

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

Design at Your Door (HGTV, new docuseries)

June 12:

Crossing Swords (FX on Hulu, new animated comedy series)

F Is for Family (Netflix, Season 4)

The Woods (Netflix, new drama series)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix, Season 2)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix, Season 23; U.S. premiere)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix, Season 2)

June 13:

Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (Ovation, Season 2)

Game Face (Nickelodeon, new game show series)

June 14:

Grantchester (PBS, Season 5)

Helter Skelter (Epix, new true-crime miniseries)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC, Season 5)

June 15:

Hidden (Acorn, Season 2)

June 16:

Siesta Key (MTV, Season 2)

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC, Season 3)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo, Season 12)

June 17:

Bulletproof (The CW, Season 2)

Mr. Iglesias (Netflix, Season 2)

Prehistoric Road Trip (PSB, new documentary miniseries)

June 18:

The Order (Netflix, Season 2)

Karma (HBO Max, new competition series)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max, Season 2)

Killer Couples (Oxygen, Season 15)

June 19:

The Politician (Netflix, Season 2)

Love, Victor (Hulu, new comedy series)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu, new docuseries)

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia (Amazon Prime, new competition series)

June 20:

Big3 (CBS, Season 4)

June 21:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 3)

The Chi (Showtime, Season 3; moved from July 5)

Perry Mason (HBO, new drama series revival)

NOS4A2 (AMC, Season 2)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 19)

June 22:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 7)

Diesel Brothers (Discovery, Season 7)

June 23:

Greenleaf (OWN, Season 5; final season)

June 24:

Hot Mess House (HGTV, new docuseries)

June 25:

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access, Season 2)

Search Party (HBO Max, Season 3)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max, Season 2)

Esme & Roy (HBO Max, Season 2)

June 28:

Black Monday (Showtime, Season 2B)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO, new documentary series)

United Shades of America (CNN, Season 5)

The History of Late Night (CNN, new documentary limited series)

Giada at Home (Food Network, Season 8)

June 29:

The Sommerdahl Murders (Acorn, new drama series)

June TBA:

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, new drama series)

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate (Syfy, new late-night series)

Served! with Jade Thirlwall (MTV, new docuseries)

Tusks to Tails (Facebook Watch, new nature series)

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

The Fugitive (Quibi, new shortform drama series revival)

Don’t Look Deeper (Quibi, new shortform drama series)

Q Talks (Quibi, new shortform comedy series)

Nice One! (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Killing Zac Efron (Quibi, new shortform adventure series)

Last Looks (Quibi, new shortform true-crime series)

Murder Unboxed (Quibi, new shortform true-crime series)

July 1:

Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV, new docuseries)

2020 World Series of Poker (ESPN/ESPN2, annual poker tournament)

Big Dogs (Tubi, new drama series)

July 2:

Canada’s Drag Race (WOW Presents Plus, new docuseries)

July 3:

Hanna (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix, new comedy series)

Ju-On: Origins (Netflix, new drama series)

July 5:

Outcry (Showtime, new documentary limited series)

July 6:

The Vote (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

July 8:

Tough as Nails (CBS, new competition series)

July 9:

Expecting Amy (HBO Max, new documentary miniseries)

Close Enough (HBO Max, new animated comedy series)

July 10:

Little Voice (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Greatness Code (Apple TV+, new shortform docuseries)

July 12:

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix, new Korean animated kids series)

The Hollow (Netflix, new animated kids series)

July 15:

Brave New World (Peacock, new drama series)

The Capture (Peacock, new drama series)

Intelligence (Peacock, new comedy series)

In Deep with Ryan Lochte (Peacock, new docuseries)

Lost Speedways (Peacock, new docuseries)

Curious George (Peacock, new animated kids series)

Cleopatra in Space (Peacock, new animated kids series)

Where’s Waldo? (Peacock, new animated kids series)

July 16:

The House of Ho (HBO Max, new docuseries)

July 23:

Tig n’ Seek (HBO Max, new animated kids series)

July 24:

Room 104 (HBO, Season 4; final season)

July 26:

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT, Season 2)

July 30:

Frayed (HBO Max, Season 1 of Aussie-Brit comedy series; U.S. premiere)

The Dog House (HBO Max, Season 1 of British docuseries; U.S. premiere)

July 31:

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, Season 2)

Muppets Now (Disney+, new animated kids series)

July TBA:

Cannonball (USA Network, new competition series)

August 9:

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, new drama limited series)

Endeavour (PBS, Season 7)

August 30:

Love Fraud (Showtime, new true-crime docuseries)

August TBA:

The Falcon and the Winter Solider (Disney+, new drama series)

Love in the Time of Corona (Freeform, new comedy limited series)

Summer TBA:

American Ninja Warrior (ABC, Season 9)

Shameless (Showtime, Season 11; final season)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Amazon Prime, new competition series revival)

Untitled Selena Gomez Cooking Show (HBO Max, new cooking series)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 5; moved from April 2)

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (Lifetime, new documentary miniseries)

Lost Resort (TBS, new docuseries)

Who Killed … (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

Build Me Up (HGTV, new docuseries)

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV, new docuseries; working title)

Brother vs. Brother (HGTV, Season 7)

People Puzzler (Game Show Network, new game series)

Faces and Heels (Facebook Watch, new docuseries)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (PlayStationVR, new drama miniseries)