Studiocanal Increases Stake In ‘Crossing Lines’ & ‘Take Two’ Producer Tandem

Studiocanal is buying the remaining shares that it does not own in European producer Tandem Productions/Studiocanal. The company is acquiring the shares owned by partners Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin and Jonas Bauer.

The Canal Plus Group-owned TV and film firm will now 100% of the company that it first bought a 51% stake in in 2012.

The move will see Bauer gear up to leave the business but she will continue to work on a number of TV projects for the company through a non-exclusive consulting deal. These include Shadowplay, written by The Bridge’s Måns Mårlind, produced by Tandem Productions and Bron Studios for ZDF, Viaplay and Canal+, and On The Verge, written by and starring Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue for Canal+ and Netflix.

Canadian Bauer and U.S.-born Halkin established Tandem in 1999, producing big-budget European co-productions, often in English language. Tandem projects included The Pillars of the Earth and World Without End, produced in association with Scott Free for Starz and Reelz respectively.

Bauer also produced series including Crossing Lines, which aired its first season on NBC, and Take Two, created by Castle’s Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, for ABC.

In 2015, Studiocanal, which also backs production companies including Happy Valley producer Red and Benedict Cumberbatch’s company Sunnymarch TV, rebranded Tandem Communications to Studiocanal TV.

The deal was announced today by Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh, who took over the role from Didier Lupfer at the end of last year.

Marsh said, “Upping our stake will benefit the continued growth of our global television production and distribution businesses. Rola is an excellent partner and incredibly talented executive and has strongly contributed to the development of Studiocanal TV over the past eight years. On behalf of Studiocanal, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Rola for her hard work and tremendous dedication.”

Rola Bauer added, “My aim has always been to enlighten and entertain through television that transcends the boundaries. Founding this company over 20 years ago and further building it, together with Studiocanal and the fantastic teams in Munich, Paris and London, led by Anna Marsh, has been an inspiring experience. It’s fulfilling to see the results, via the financing and creation of our international hit series such as ZeroZeroZero, Safe, Years & Years, War of the Worlds and the upcoming Shadowplay. There has never been a better time to be in the international content business, creating and connecting platforms for our future economic recovery. Very much looking forward to opening a new chapter.”