Studio71 Hires Former Fulwell73 & Endemol Shine Executive Joe Varley As UK Development Chief

Joe Varley
Studio71

Red Arrow Studios-backed Studio71 has hired Joe Varley as its first UK director of development.

He joins from Brown Bred Productions, which he co-founded in 2018 after previous roles at Endemol Shine Group’s Zeppotron, All3Media’s Objective Media Group, Tiger Aspect and Fulwell73.

Varley will spearhead Studio71 UK’s development slate across comedy entertainment, factual and scripted comedy, reporting to creative director Jody Smith. The company currently makes History UK series Forged With Steele, as well as TLC’s YouTube show Countdown To I Do.

Smith said: “Joe’s passion for new talent and ability to develop smart, funny ideas makes him the perfect fit for Studio71.” Varley added: “While it may be a while before we can all brainstorm in the same room again, now is an incredibly exciting time to join such a fresh thinking company.”

