Stewart Talent Taps Nick Damiano To Head West Coast Gaming/Esports Division; A3 Artists Agency Ups Ross Silver To Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran manager Nick Damiano is segueing to the agency world. Damiano has been tapped to head up Stewart Talent’s gaming/esports department on the West Coast. Prior to joining Stewart Talent, Damiano was a manager at Tact Media and One Entertainment. He brings with him a roster of creators operating on the popular streaming platforms Twitch.tv and YouTube. They include actor/creator Bryan Dechart, best known for his leading role as Connor in the popular PlayStation/Quantic Dream game Detroit: Become Human, VR/Variety streamer CyborgAngel, Geef, SweeetTails and the Arekkz Gaming team, whose YouTube channel boasts over 1.1 million subscribers and consists of multi-hyphenate creators Arekkz, TwoSixNine, ParadiseCentral & Vestmore. Stewart Talent has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

A3 Artists Agency has promoted Ross Silver from coordinator to agent within the Talent Division. “Over the past few years, Ross has shown that he embodies what the A3 brand stands for,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “Since beginning with the agency as an assistant, Ross has kept clients’ best interests at heart and become a fierce advocate for his clients.” Silver began his career with A3 as an assistant in November of 2016 in the Talent Division, and was promoted to the division’s coordinator in 2019. Prior to arriving at A3, Silver worked for BRS/GAGE Talent Agency as well as Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Originally from Atlanta, Silver attended Ithaca College where he studied musical theater and theater arts management. He continues to be based out of the agency’s NYC offices at the Empire State Building.