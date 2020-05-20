Steven Soderbergh Says He’s Written ‘Sex, Lies, And Videotape’ Sequel During Lockdown

Writer-director Steven Soderbergh says he’s written a sequel to his 1989 breakthrough Sex, Lies, and Videotape, and hopes to get it on screen.

In a remote interview on the YouTube series Flaviar’s NightCap Live (watch it below) Soderbergh tells host Dan Dunn that he’s written three screenplays during the coronavirus shutdown, one of which is a sequel to his 1989 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Sex Lies, and Videotape.

The director said the sequel is “an idea that had been circling for a while.” (The other two lockdown screenplays include a rewritten script and a novel adaptation; he didn’t provide details.)

“When the lockdown happened here in New York,” Soderbergh says, “in order to stay organized and sane, I decided I’m going to write…So within the first 6 or 7 weeks of the lockdown, I finished 3 screenplays. One of them was a rewrite, one of them was an original, and one was an adaptation of a novel that I’ve been wanting to do. The original was a sequel to Sex, Lies, and Videotape. It was an idea that had been circling for a while, and I felt like I came up with the way to get back in, and so I wrote it, and I want to make it.”

Soderbergh did not provide plot details of the sequel.

Check out the interview below. The sequel talk begins at the 29:45 mark.