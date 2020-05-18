Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group Partners With Longtime Bunim/Murray Exec Ben Salter To Launch Production Company 72 Steps Media

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Salter, who has worked on shows such as Road Rules, The Simple Life and Khloe and Lamar during over 20 years at Bunim/Murray, is launching production company 72 Steps Media in partnership with Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group.

The exec, who was most recently SVP, Development at the Banijay-owned production company, will develop and produce non-scripted shows via the business.

This comes after Michaels formed Asylum Entertainment Group, under whose banner his The Content Group sits, last year. In 2003, Michaels launched Asylum Entertainment, which he sold to Legendary in 2014. Last year, he bought back Asylum and launched a new company, The Content Group, using the Asylum slate, staff and infrastructure.

It is the latest deal for Michaels’ group following a JV with former Sony exec Derek Stoops for drama label Clovis Entertainment, the launch of audio company Audity and the acquisition of Collins Avenue from Kew Media as well as the launch of a London division.

Salter will work closely with Michaels as well as Jodi Flynn, President of The Content Group. He spent over two decades with Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim Murray Productions, where he helped create and launch shows including Road Rules, The Simple Life, Making the Band, Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage, The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best and Ball in the Family as well as exec producing Khloe and Lamar and Married to Rock.

“Ben is well known for his successful track record for creating genre-defining long running series,” said Flynn. “Respected by both his peers and buyers for his passion for storytelling and creative vision, he’s an incredible addition to our collective.”

Salter added, “After meeting Steve and Jodi, it was clear The Content Group is the perfect environment for creating and collaboration – their infrastructure and open partnership truly provides an invaluable resource for content creation. It’s an incredible opportunity to be a part of this unique collective as we build the 72 Steps brand.”

72 Steps Media is represented by WME.