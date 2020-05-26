Steve Aoki Newly-Launched ‘Neon Future Dinner Party’ Series Sets Lisa Ling, Ross Butler, Henry Golding And Michelle Phan As Guests

EXCLUSIVE: DJ and producer Steve Aoki recently launched a new show on YouTube titled The Neon Future Dinner Series and to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, he will welcome Lisa Ling as a co-host and guests Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen) and Em Cosmetics founder Michelle Phan as his guests on May 28 at 6pm PST.

Aoki tells Deadline he created The Neon Future Dinner Series as a response to social distancing during the current pandemic and to help his desire to connect with my fans and peers. His previous guests include wil.i.am, T-Pain, Tony Hawk and Shaun White, but his fourth episode is extra special to him.

“My next dinner is a very important one to me as it celebrates [Asian Pacific American Heritage Month]”, said Aoki. “On this upcoming episode, I am so thrilled to announce that I have a group of people I admire so much. These are four remarkable innovators in their own fields that continue to inspire me, our fellow AAPI community, and the world as a whole. This episode is dedicated to our background, beautiful roots and strides we’ve made, and to those tuning in around the globe. It is so important to stay connected now more than ever.”

Viewers can tune in to catch Aoki, Ling, Butler, Golding and Phan talk about their Asian Pacific American culture, the prominence it has in their careers, and the elements that influence them every day.

The series follows the drop of Aoki’s new album Neon Future IV. The stream will go live on Aoki’s YouTube channel on May 28.