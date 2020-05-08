‘Doctor Sleep’ Filmmaker Mike Flanagan Returning To Stephen King Onscreen With ‘Revival’

Deadline has confirmed that Doctor Sleep filmmaker Mike Flanagan is returning to the Stephen King world onscreen with a feature adaptation of the author’s 2013 novel Revival.

Flanagan is adapting with an option to direct, we hear. He’ll be producing with Trevor Macy, his Intrepid Pictures partner.

Revival follows Reverend Charles Jacobs, a minister in Harlow, Maine, who shares a secret obsession with boy Jamie Morton, a draw so powerful, it has profound consequences five decades after the shattering tragedy that turned the preacher against God, and long after his final, scathing sermon. Jamie grows to become a nomadic rock guitarist hooked on heroin, and meets Charles Jacobs again, and their bond becomes a pact beyond the Devil’s devising.

Doctor Sleep, based on the King sequel to his classic The Shining, was released last November and grossed $72.3M WW.