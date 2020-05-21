Stephen Hawking & Mike Tyson Documentaries Lead Sky Unscripted Slate

Sky has unveiled a slate of nine documentaries that will populate the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s new UK channels: Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

The channels launch on May 27 and will be the beneficiaries of a £30M ($37M) a year factual content funding boost that has now converted into commissions on Professor Stephen Hawking, Mike Tyson, Steve McQueen and Manchester United.

Below is the slate in full:

Hawking (Sky Documentaries)

BAFTA-winning Atlantic Productions will open up Hawking’s private family archive to reveal the late professor’s human side in a 90-minute documentary.

Tyson Bruno (Sky Documentaries)

Endemol Shine UK’s Workerbee will chart the rivalry between Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno, as well as reuniting the boxers.

McQueen: The Lost Movie (Sky Documentaries)

The 90-minute documentary tells the story of a movie McQueen started production on in the mid-1960s, but never completed. It is made by Associated Rediffusion Productions, in association with Sky Studios.

The United Way (Sky Documentaries)

Another feature-length film, it follows Eric Cantona as he tells a cinematic story about the history of Manchester United using unseen footage. The producers are Matthew Lorenzo Production presented by Ingenious Media in association with Ad Hoc Films, Embankment Films and Cantilever Media.

Shark With Steve Backshall (Sky Nature)

True to Nature’s three-part series follows Steve Backshall as he celebrates the wonder of sharks.

Tina Turner (Sky Documentaries)

Oscar-winning filmmakers Lightbox gets exclusive access to the Grammy Award-winning artist to celebrate her career.

The Go-Go’s (Sky Documentaries)

The feature-length film reveals how an all-female punk band in the 1980s changed perceptions, broke down barriers and made history. The producers are Fine Point Films and Fadoo Productions in association with Polygram Entertainment, Universal Music Publishing Group and Interscope Films.

Look Away (Sky Documentaries)

The Top Hat Productions documentary looks at the issue of rape in the rock and roll industry.

Lancaster (Sky Documentaries)

Tall Boy Films tells the story of the Lancaster Bomber, synonymous with the Dambusters and night raids on Nazi Germany.

The shows were commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK & Ireland, and Jamie Morris, director of program strategy. Tina Turner, The Go-Go‘s and Lancaster were also negotiated by Jack Oliver, head of co-productions at Sky Entertainment. All are in production and will premier in 2020 and 2021.

Bennett said: “These new commissions showcase Sky’s investment in world-class original content and the breadth and range of factual shows our customers will be able to find on Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.”