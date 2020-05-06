“No Talent” Stephen Colbert, ‘Wacko’ Jimmy Kimmel Swipe Back At Ratings-Obsessed Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel poked back at Donald Trump last night after the president blasted late night hosts as “no talent” Trump-haters. Their response, more or less, boils down to, “Don’t you have anything better to do?”

“It’s nice to know that Trump is staying laser-focused on the virus,” Colbert deadpanned before cutting to an old clip of FDR that, with a little Late Show help now says that date which will live in infamy was all about Groucho Marx being “a no talent hack.”

Trump had previously tweeted his congrats to Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld for his winning late-night ratings which “easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel…”

Responded the Jimmy Kimmel Live host: “‘Wacko last placer?’ I hope he wasn’t talking about me! I think this was maybe another typo situation. I think what he meant to tweet was, ‘I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by this insidious virus. My thoughts are with the families of those who have passed. I pledge to spend every waking moment working to make sure our medical workers have the support they need and every American has access to tests. P.S. Congrats to Greg Gutfeld!’ That’s better, right?”

Colbert got in a final dig at the ratings-obsessed president. “I’m an idiot,” Colbert conceded, “and the only reason I have this job is because I married the daughter of Donald CBS and for some reason he keeps putting me in charge of everything.”

Check out Kimmel above, and Colbert below.