CBS’ Stay-At-Home Videos Special With Cedric The Entertainer Gets Airdate & New Title

Ever watch a homemade video and wonder, “How do they have so much time on their hands?” Well, now that nearly everyone in sheltering at home and social distancing, the Internet is flooded with people posting their coronavirus-shutdown antics, and CBS now has an airdate for its compilation of them.

The network said today that its newly retitled The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15. Cedric the Entertainer hosts the hourlong clips-fest from our communal quarantine.

Here’s the official logline: The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos will feature the full spectrum of the best videos made during our country’s collective experience together – from the humorous and the heartwarming to the most inspirational. The special will involve minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.

Cedric the Entertainer will guide viewers through video moments from our communal quarantine, providing an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. For each video selected as part of the show, CBS will give a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants’ choice.

The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. The executive producers are Robert Horowitz, Lewis Fenton, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.