‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Reunion Sets ‘Stars In The House’ Actors Fund Donation Record

EXCLUSIVE: A Star Trek: Voyager reunion broke the Stars In The House single-episode fundraising record, drawing donations totaling $19,225 for The Actors Fund’s efforts to assist entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous Stars In The House record was set by a Glee reunion episode that raised $13,910. Watch the Voyager reunion episode below.

“It came as no surprise that the Trekkies showed up in full force to see the reunion,” said Stars hosts-creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, “but we didn’t know their generosity would be so great as to break the single-episode fundraising record. Of course, it makes sense because the Star Trek franchise has always been about inclusivity and kindness and we should have known that the values of the show are shared by Trekkies everywhere.”

The hosts said they’re already planning for additional Star Trek-themed episodes in the coming weeks.

The May 26 Voyager live reunion – marking the 25th anniversary of the sci-fi series – featured cast members Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tim Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Garrett Wang (Harry Kim), and Tim Russ (Lt. Tuvok).

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our viewers, and are endlessly grateful to the incredible casts who have given us their time, and given fans the taste of nostalgia that we’re all desperately craving right now,” said the hosts.

Stars In The House also features theater reunions: On Saturday, May 30, 8 pm ET, the original Off Broadway cast of the musical Falsettoland will guest on the series. Confirmed are Stephen Bogardus (Whizzer), Danny Gerard Lanzetta (Jason), Janet Metz (Cordelia), Heather MacRae (Dr. Charlotte), Michael Rupert (Marvin), Chip Zien (Mendel) and Faith Prince (Trina).

Since kicking off in March, Stars In The House has now raised over $342,000 for The Actors Fund. Episode guests have included cast members from The Facts of Life, The Love Boat, One Day At A Time, Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV, Difficult People and Taxi. Previous stage reunions include Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, Urinetown, Fun Home, The Prom and The Full Monty.

Stars In The House airs new episodes daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.