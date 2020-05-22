‘Staged’: David Tennant & Michael Sheen To Star In BBC Lockdown Comedy

Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen have signed up for a BBC lockdown comedy in which they will play the cast of a furloughed West End theatre production during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Infinity Hill and GCB Films, Staged follows the cast as they try to keep rehearsals on track during lockdown, with their efforts often bordering on the absurd and the humorous.

Tennant and Sheen will be joined by yet-to-be-confirmed guest stars for the series of six, 15-minute episodes. The confirmed cast also includes Tennant’s wife Georgia Tennant, as well as Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg.

Staged was created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, with the former writing and directing. The producers are Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. Tennant and Sheen are executive producers alongside Axel Kuschevatzky and Cindy Teperman for Infinity Hill, and Geoff Iles for GCB.

The series will premier next month on BBC One and will be available as a box-set on iPlayer. It will be filmed following government guidelines on safety and social distancing.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “It’s so important that the BBC provides moments of humour and light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are.”