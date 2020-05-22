Watch Teaser: ‘Splash’ Get-Together Set For Josh Gad’s ‘Reunited Apart’ YouTube Channel

Expect a Splash next week from Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart YouTube series: Cast and producers of the classic 1984 mermaid comedy will get together – remotely – on Tuesday for the third installment of Gad’s reunion series.

Gad just posted a new teaser for the series, confirming what an earlier, briefer, wordless teaser hinted at: A Splash reunion. In the earlier, 11-second wordless teaser posted by Gad on May 20, a mermaid’s tail fin surfaces then sinks back into the sea.

The new teaser, set to the tune of Sam the Sham’s “Wooly Bully,” displays the Splash logo and the date and time of the reunion episode. Though neither teaser names names, the Splash reunion is expected to include director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer, and the principal cast. The comedy, of course, starred Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and Eugene Levy. (Cast member John Candy died in 1994).

Watch both teasers below.

The Splash reunion premieres Tuesday, May 26, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, on http://www.youtube.com/joshgad.

The first two episodes of Gad’s stream series, with cast from The Goonies and Back to the Future – have averaged about 2 million views on Gad’s YouTube channel (where all episodes can still be viewed.) Each episode raises funds for various coronavirus-related charities.

The Goonies episode featured appearances by Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, Kerri Green, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, screenwriter Chris Columbus, and director/producer Richard Donner, with special guests Steven Spielberg, who came up with The Goonies story, and Cyndi Lauper, who contributed songs to the soundtrack.

The Back to the Future episode featured Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Elizabeth Shue, director/writer Robert Zemeckis, writer Bob Gale, “Power of Love” singer Huey Lewis and soundtrack composer Alan Silvestri, and franchise fan J.J. Abrams.

Check out the Splash teasers below.