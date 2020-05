Spike Lee debuted a new film short on CNN Thursday, a “valentine” to New York as it faces the coronavirus crisis.

New York, New York, set to the Frank Sinatra classic, features scenes of empty streets and landmarks, including subway stations, Broadway theaters and the 9/11 memorial, as well as scenes of hospital workers. Lee said he got permission to use the song from his daughter, Tina Sinatra.

The video is below: