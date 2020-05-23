Southern California Still Largely On Lockdown – But Vegas, Baby, Is On The Horizon

The traditional start of the summer season in Southern California is still under a cloud, as many facilities that normally would be filled with activity remain shut down.

The good news is that Los Angeles trails, Griffith Park, and most L.A. County beaches are open for walking. Just remember to cover your face, as orders are still in place on covering up.

The bad news is that there are no concerts, parades, movie theaters, piers, or places to dine in. Gatherings are limited to a single household unit, so parties are on hold.

There’s hope for the future, though – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has set June 4 for the reopening of Las Vegas’s casinos. The reopenings are still subject to regular approval of social distancing plans. Sisolak will reveal more details at a Tuesday press conference. Southern California’s tribal casinos and card rooms are likely to reopen on the same time frame, albeit without many of the amenities the resorts offer and tight social distancing restrictions.

Orange County beaches in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Newport Beach have extended their open hours for Memorial Day weekend and have reopened many adjacent parking lots for the first time since the shutdown, making access easier.