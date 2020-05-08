Souplantation Closes For Good – Southern California-Based Buffet Chain Will Idle 4400 Workers

It survived an e-coli outbreak and bankruptcy, but Souplantation apparently can’t go on in a world where exposing food in a buffet line is considered hazardous to your health.

The San Diego-based chain announced today it would permanently close all of its locations, effective immediately. The chain had 100 outlets across the country, but started in Southern California and became a guilty favorite of artists, hipsters and immigrants for its all-you-can-eat selections of salad, soups and other delights.

The first Souplantation opened in 1978 in San Diego, started by a surfer, naturally. It is run by parent Garden Fresh Corp., and in one of those strange turns in life, its restaurants are called Sweet Tomatoes outside of Southern California. It had several popular locations, including one near the Beverly Center that has been in business more than 30 years.