Sony, Director S.J. Clarkson Developing Female-Led Marvel Movie

Sony has tapped prolific TV director S.J. Clarkson to direct an untitled Marvel film. No details on which Marvel property it will be, other than it’s female-centric. Currently, no writer or star is attached.

Clarkson is no stranger to the Marvel world having directed episodes for Jessica Jones and The Defenders. The Culver City-based studio’s forthcoming Marvel releases include Venom 2 and Morbius, both due out in 2021, as well as a Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel, which hits theaters in 2022.