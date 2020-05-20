Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Director’s Cut Of DC Pic Headed To HBO Max In 2021

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Thrones' Alums Peter Dinklage & Jason Momoa Team For 'Good Bad & Undead'; Max Barbakow Directs Legendary Pic

Read the full story

Sony, Director S.J. Clarkson Developing Female-Led Marvel Movie

SJ Clarkson
Evan Falk/Shutterstock

Sony has tapped prolific TV director S.J. Clarkson to direct an untitled Marvel film. No details on which Marvel property it will be, other than it’s female-centric. Currently, no writer or star is attached.

Clarkson is no stranger to the Marvel world having directed episodes for Jessica Jones and The Defenders. The Culver City-based studio’s forthcoming Marvel releases include Venom 2 and Morbius, both due out in 2021, as well as a Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel, which hits theaters in 2022.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad