Sony Pictures’ ‘Charm City Kings’ Sells To HBO Max

UPDATED: Charm City Kings, the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize winner for Ensemble Acting, has been acquired by HBO Max from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie, which follows a 14-year-old who wants to join an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders, was originally expected to open this spring and be released by Sony Pictures Classics. The film was then moved to August 14 for a New York-L.A.-Baltimore platform release. Now the movie will go on HBO Max at a to-be determined date later this year.

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, will debut May 27.