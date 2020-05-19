Sony Taking Financial Unit In House With $3.73BN Move

Sony is turning its listed subsidiary Sony Financial Holdings into a wholly owned in house entity, in a deal that will cost $3.73BN (400 billion yen).

According to financial paper Nikkei, the move is being made to take control of a stable profit generator during the current pandemic, and mirrors similar action taken by Alibaba and Apple.

Sony already owns 65% of the unit and will purchase the remaining shares through a tender offer, paying $24.19 (2,600 yen) per share, a premium of around 30% over the current price.

The report says the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant will combine its artificial intelligence capabilities with the expertise of Sony Financial, which operates a bank as well as insurance providers.

“Our financial business has a value chain that starts and ends within Japan,” said Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida at a corporate strategy meeting on Tuesday, according to Nikkei. “With heightening geopolitical risks, we thought it would be best to make this move. We also believe it will lead to long-term improvement of corporate value.”

As Deadline reported last week, Sony Pictures Entertainment swung to $628M in profits over the last financial year, though like the rest of the world the company is set for a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic.