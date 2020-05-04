Sony Picks Up Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers; Sam Raimi Producing

Sony Pictures has secured an untitled sci-fi thriller, which will be based on an original script by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the screenwriters behind mega-hit A Quiet Place and its forthcoming sequel. The duo will also direct the pic and produce, under their Beck/Woods, alongside Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions and Debbie Liebling.

Details of the project have yet to be revealed other than it will have a big twist at the end. This project reunites Beck and Woods with Raimi following their collaboration on Raimi’s Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

This is the third film that Raimi Productions has sold to the studio in the past year.

