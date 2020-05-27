Solstice Studios & Studio 8 Team For Futuristic Thriller ‘Mind Fall’ From ‘Imitation Game’ Oscar Winner Graham Moore

Solstice Studios has picked up the Graham Moore scripted futuristic thriller Mind Fall and has set French filmmaker Cedric Jimenez to direct.

Mind Fall is the second project from Studio 8 and Solstice Studios’ strategic partnership, their most recent movie being Robert Rodriguez’s action thriller Hypnotic starring Oscar-winner Ben Affleck.

Set in the near future where illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into another’s, Mind Fall follows one woman’s journey into the black market of memories. She soon finds herself accused of murdering a man she has no recollection of knowing.

Mind Fall will be produced by Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham, with Solstice financing and releasing the pic stateside. Solstice will also handle international sales on the title.

Cedric Jimenez Bruno Calvo

Jimenez is best known for The Connection, the action crime thriller inspired by the events of the original 1970s French Connection, and which premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. His latest film, the forthcoming Bac Nord, is based on a true scandal involving three cops working in the tough neighborhoods of Marseille who were involved in drug trafficking. That pic stars Gilles Lellouche and is scheduled to open later this year.

Moore won the 2015 Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and WGA award for the Morten Tyldum-directed feature The Imitation Game. Moore was also nominated for a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for his work on that film.

Moore is represented by CAA. Jimenez is represented by WME Entertainment.