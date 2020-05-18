‘Snowpiercer’ Series Premiere Tops Sunday Cable Programming, Marks Largest TNT Debut Since ‘The Alienist’

Wilford Industries found success on Sunday night as TNT’s new series Snowpiercer made its debut and became the #1 new cable entertainment program year to date.

The sci-fi thriller adapted from the Bong Joon Ho feature and the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette delivered 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS, 1 million P18-49 viewers and 607k P18-49 for the 9pm telecast. The series also averaged 607k P18-49 and 784,000 P25-55. The series trended nationally on Twitter and tallied #1 most-watched content on TNT’s digital platforms with 11,500 total starts. The series premiere marked the largest debut for TNT since The Alienist in 2018.

Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson; and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.