SNL Offers Kim Jong-un’s Take On ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ In Unaired Segment

ESPN’s The Last Dance, a documentary which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the final season of the Chicago Bulls, one of basketball’s all-time greatest teams, also had a few viewpoints that didn’t make it into the film.

One of them was North Korean Chairman of the State Affairs Commission (okay, dictator) Kim Jong-un, a fast friend of Bulls forward Dennis Rodman and alleged big-time basketball fan.

In a “trailer” for The Last Dance that didn’t make it into last night’s Saturday Night Live, Andrea Kremer (Chloe Fineman), Steve Kerr (Mikey Day), David Aldridge (Chris Redd) and Kim Jong-un (Bowen Yang) talk about Jerry Krause, Rodman, and, of course, Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

This should be the last word on The Last Dance. Watch the clip above.
