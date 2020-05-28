Snap Inc. Sets June 11 Date For Virtual Snap Partner Summit

Santa Monica-based Snap Inc. announced plans to stream its Snap Partner Summit on June 11. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. PT with a keynote address by co-founders Evan Spiegel, CEO, and Bobby Murphy, chief technology officer, kicking it off.

Execs from across the company will showcase new product features and announce partnerships around Snap’s augmented reality offerings at the virtual event. The second-annual summit was originally set live for early April but, like many other industry events, was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Discover content platform, developer and creator ecosystems, and more,” the Snapchat parent said in a release, Deep-dive video breakout sessions will be publicly available after the keynote. “We deeply value our partners and the role they play in empowering our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We’re looking forward to celebrating our partners and sharing more about the future of the products and platforms that we’ve been building together,” said Spiegel.

Snap said its partners have expanded to include storytellers, publishers, tech entrepreneurs, augmented reality creators and brands.