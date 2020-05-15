Smithsonian To Capture Lockdown Life In Shanghai In Documentary Co-Produced By Wonderhood Studios

ViacomCBS’s Smithsonian Channel is to take an intimate look at lockdown life in China in a documentary co-produced by former Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham’s Wonderhood Studios.

Wonderhood has teamed up with advertising creatives Yu Kung and Crystal Liu, who run Campfire Productions and found themselves confined to their apartment block in Shanghai at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pair decided to film their experiences and those of their neighbors for one-hour documentary COVID: Our Lockdown In Shanghai, which will premiere on Smithsonian on May 25.

Stories include those of Tiffany D. White, whose wedding plans were thrown into question by the pandemic, and Jasmine, a doctor working grueling 24-hour shifts.

COVID: Our Lockdown In Shanghai is produced and directed by Yu Kung and Crystal Liu. Executive producers for Wonderhood Studios are Rebecca Templar and Samantha Anstiss, while Luke Korzun Martin is the producer/director for the British company. Charles Poe and David Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.