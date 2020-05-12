‘Smash’ Cast To Reunite For Benefit Stream Of 2015 ‘Bombshell In Concert’

Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty and other cast members of NBC’s 2012-13 series Smash will virtually reunite May 20 for a one-night-only Actors Fund benefit streaming of the 2015 Bombshell in Concert, with Renée Zellweger introducing the event and Julie Klausner of Difficult People hosting a live, virtual cast reunion.

The concert of the show-within-the-show about the life of Marilyn Monroe was taped at Broadway’s Minskoff Theater on June 8, 2015, an event that remains one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund. Bombshell – the creation of which formed the plot of Smash – features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers of Smash.

Joining the above-mentioned cast members in the livestream reunion at intermission will be Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor.

The concert and reunion will stream Wednesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET on people.com, PeopleTV, and People social platforms.

Bob Greenblatt, one of the producers of the event, said, “I speak for Neil Meron and our wonderful creative team of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Joshua Bergasse when I say that we are thrilled to help raise more money for The Actors Fund and all their good work during this difficult time. Smash and Bombshell In Concert were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances.”

Tony Award winner and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell said, “Bombshell in Concert will be a wonderful evening to share this benefit night with fans far and wide, and will raise much-needed funds to help The Actors Fund continue to help everyone in need in our entertainment community across the country.”

In the past seven weeks, The Actors Fund has distributed $10.1 million in emergency financial assistance to 8,558 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or more than five times the funds normally provided in a year.

Smash was based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg, who was also executive producer of the series, and created by Theresa Rebeck.