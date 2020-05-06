Skydance TV Names Drew Brown Head Of Production, Sets More Executive Appointments & Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Former AMC Studios executive Drew Brown is joining Skydance Television as EVP, Physical Production. He replaces Carol Turner, who recently exited to head up production at ABC Studios. It is one of several executive hires and promotions in the indie TV studio’s creative development, global physical production, business affairs and publicity operations as new Skydance TV President Bill Bost is building his team.

Also joining the company are Lucid Road Productions’ Zack Beckman as VP, Creative Development, and Sony Pictures TV’s Jeff Hegedus as EVP Business & Legal Affairs. Katherine Morrison has been promoted to VP, Creative Development; Dawn Lach to SVP,, Marketing and Publicity.

Related Story Nick Santora Inks Overall Deal With Skydance TV

In his new role, Brown will oversee all physical production for comedies, dramas and limited series for the television studio, including production finance and post-production. Both Beckman and Morrison will be responsible for overseeing current series and the development of original and IP-based scripted television series for the studio.

Hegedus will head the deal-making for the live-action television group. Lach will spearhead the marketing and public relations efforts for the studio’s current series.

“These key executive appointments are integral as Skydance continues to ramp up our series development and production to deliver a diverse and ambitious television slate with global appeal,” said Bost, President, Skydance Television. “I’m thrilled to welcome Drew, Zack and Jeff to Skydance and to announce Katherine and Dawn’s well-deserved promotions. In this ever-changing television landscape, I’m confident we have put in place the seasoned and experienced executives we need to navigate these unprecedented times and to partner with our showrunners to deliver truly dynamic television.”

Prior to joining Skydance, Brown served as EVP at AMC Studios where he worked on series including The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, Halt and Catch Fire and TURN: Washington’s Spies. Before AMC, Brown worked at Warner Horizon Television as Vice President of Production where he oversaw physical production for shows such as Pretty Little Liars, Rizzoli & Isles and Dallas. Prior to AMC, he was the producer of the long-running WB Network series What I Like About You and The Jamie Foxx Show.

Before Skydance, Beckman was Head of Development for Lucid Road Productions where he oversaw the company’s development slate across several networks including Hulu, Starz, NBC, AMC and Peacock. Before that, he worked at Olive Bridge Entertainment where he helped develop multiple series including: The Michael J. Fox Show, The McCarthys and Moonbeam City. Beckman also worked on Barack Obama’s Illinois senate campaign in 2004 and in the Illinois Film Office helping with film and television production.

Morrison was previously Director, Skydance Television, where she oversaw Grace and Frankie for Netflix, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon and Foundation for Apple TV+.

Hegedus joins Skydance from Sony Pictures Television where he served as SVP, Business Affairs; prior to that, he served as SVP, Business Affairs for Paramount Television Studios where he helped run television production business affairs for network primetime and cable scripted series. Before Paramount Television Studios, Hegedus worked at Ziffren Brittenham, Participant Media, Hulu, ABC Studios, Interlight Partners and O’Melveny & Meyers.

Before joining Skydance as VP, Public Relations, Dawn Lach served as Director, Public Relations for WGN America. Prior to Skydance, she spent more than a decade at Turner Broadcasting where she managed series publicity campaigns for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies.

Skydance Television’s current slate includes Netflix’s longest running series Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation and Jack Reacher.