Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Silent Witness’ Star Emilia Fox To Present True Crime Series ‘In The Footsteps Of Killers’ For Channel 4

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sky Studios Collaborates With Italian Rapper Salmo To Develop Drama ‘Blocco 181’

Salmo
Graziano Moro

Sky Studios is teaming up with multi-platinum Italian rapper, musician and record producer Salmo to develop a TV drama that will spotlight multi-ethnic communities on the outskirts of Milan.

Sky gave little away about the plot of Blocco 181 (working title), but it will revolve around themes of power struggles, love, generational conflicts and female emancipation.

Nicola Maccanico, executive vice president of programming at Sky Italia, described it as a “collision of story-telling, music and the diverse cultures,” while Salmo said it will touch on themes of “chaos, vitality, power, weaknesses, conflicts, passion.”

The artist will star in Blocco 181, as well as serve as creative and music producer. The series will be made in-house by Sky Studios, with input from Red Joint Film. Nils Hartmann, director of original production at Sky Italia, will lead on the project for the Comcast-owned broadcaster.

Blocco 181 is poised to go into production next year.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad