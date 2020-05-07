Sky Hires ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Development Producer Poppy Dixon As Factual Chief

Comcast’s European pay-TV broadcaster Sky has hired Three Identical Strangers development producer Poppy Dixon to the newly created role of director of documentaries and factual commissioning.

Dixon joins Sky from Arrow Pictures and will be responsible for commissioning across Sky’s portfolio of UK services, including new factual channels Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, which launch on May 27.

Dixon has worked on Sam Hobkinson-directed feature Met Film since joining Arrow last year. Prior to joining Arrow, she worked at Lightbox and Raw TV, where she was involved in documentaries including Three Identical Strangers and Harvey Weinstein film Untouchable.

Zai Bennett, the managing director of content for Sky in the UK, said: “Poppy brings a wealth of experience in producing quality factual programmes and documentaries and she knows exactly what makes a gripping documentary. She is the perfect fit to help us build a world class slate of original factual shows for our customers.”

Dixon added: “I can’t wait to get started with Zai and the team at Sky, as well as with filmmakers and producers, to create a slate of compelling, must-see documentaries.”