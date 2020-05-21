Skeet Ulrich Reveals Why He Left ‘Riverdale’: “I Got Bored Creatively”

Three months after Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols announced they were leaving the CW’s teen drama Riverdale after the fourth season, Ulrich has now shed more light on his reasons for departing the series.

“I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively,” Ulrich revealed during a recent live chat with fans on Instagram. You can watch the video below.

Both Ulrich, who played Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) father, and Nichols who played Hermione Lodge, mother of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) had been with the series since season one. At the time, Ulrich said in a statement: “I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis.” He added, “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Ulrich can be seen next in the sci-fi feature BIOS alongside Tom Hanks and will appear in the new Quibi series #FreeRayShawn.