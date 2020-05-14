David Ayer-Helmed ‘The Tax Collector’ With Shia LaBeouf Acquired By RLJE Films

EXCLUSIVE: The Tax Collector, the gritty David Ayer-directed drama that stars Shia LaBeouf, has found a home. The film has been acquired for U.S. theatrical distribution by the AMC Networks division RLJE Films. The film is expected to be released in August 2020.

Scripted and directed by Ayer, whose work includes Suicide Squad, End of Watch, Training Day and Bright, the film stars LaBeouf (Honey Boy & Peanut Butter Falcon), Bobby Soto (Narcos: Mexico), Cinthya Carmona (East Los High), and George Lopez. Pic is a co-production between Cross Creek Pictures and Cedar Park Entertainment.

In the drama, David (Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

The film was produced by Cedar Park Entertainment co-founder Chris Long (Deputy), Ayer, Tyler Thompson (American Made), and Matthew Antoun (The Vanishing). Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance for the filmmakers.

“We are lucky to have an amazing caliber of actors and writer/director David Ayer on The Tax Collector,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “Audiences will be awed and entertained by the talent they will see on the screen with this intense, edge-of-your-seat thriller.”

Ayer said he was “very excited to work with RLJE Films and AMC Networks on The Tax Collector. RLJE Films’ past and current slate reflect their singular vision and desire to push the bounds of creative storytelling. We couldn’t be more excited to share the film with audiences this summer.”

RLJE’s recent pics include the Nicolas Cage-starrer Mandy, the Sam Elliott-starrer The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot, and the 2019 Toronto thriller Color Out of Space with Cage.