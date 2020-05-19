Sherri Shepherd Will Join Fox’s ‘Dish Nation’ As Co-Host This Summer

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Shepherd, longtime former co-host of The View, is set to join Fox syndicated series Dish Nation as co-host in August.

She had served guest stints on the entertainment show in November and December of 2019.

“Dish Nation has been a household staple as my guilty pleasure for years,” the actress and comedian said. “To say I am beyond excited to be joining the ‘Dish Nation’ family is an understatement. I look forward to bringing even more funny and dish to the table.”

Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development, Fox Television Stations, said Shepherd is a good match for the tone of the show.

“What sets Dish Nation apart from other entertainment news is its humor, and Sherri Shepherd is one of the funniest ladies in the business,” he said. “Sherri’s experience from years of comedy and daytime television have groomed her to fit right in with the playful banter between our co-hosts.”

Shepherd, who appeared on The View from 2007 to 2015, co-stars in Netflix comedy series Mr. Iglesias, whose second season is due out this summer. She is scheduled to play 12 cities on the “Ladies Night Out” comedy tour, along with Loni Love, Nene Leakes, B. Simone, Kym Whitley & Adele Givens.

Dish Nation features radio personalities from around the country offering their takes on celebrity and pop culture news. Teams from Atlanta and LA offer daily segments and celebrity guests stop by. The show has seen its ratings rise during COVID-19-related shutdowns. On New York’s WWOR, viewership among adults 25 to 54 rose 109% over the same period in 2019.

Fox renewed the show last fall for its ninth season.