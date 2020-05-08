Shanghai Disneyland Park Tickets Sell Out Fast For Re-Opening Day

The Middle Kingdom is eager to get back to the Magic Kingdom. Tickets for the Shanghai Disneyland theme park’s reopening on Monday have quickly sold out, demonstrating pent-up demand in China. The park had closed in January as the coronavirus outbreak was escalating, though the Shanghai Disney Resort resumed some operations in March with a limited number of shopping, dining and recreational experiences available.

This week, Disney announced it would welcome guests again beginning May 11 and start selling tickets from 8AM local time today. Tickets for the first two days are already sold out, though contrary to some reports, it still appears possible to buy tickets through the rest of the week and next weekend. According to Reuters, Chinese third-party vendors Fliggy and MeiTuan said their allottments for Monday were sold out, while Fliggy said its tickets for May 11 and May 16 were gone within three minutes.

Disney’s other offshore and domestic parks remain closed, while the company has estimated the COVID-19 impact on second-quarter operating income in the Parks, Experiences and Products segment was about $1B.

The initial Shanghai park reopening will draw on the experience from the successful reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March, and implement enhanced health and safety measures.

The first phase will see limited attendance and require advanced ticketing and reservations, social distancing in waiting lines, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, as well as increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

Guests must purchase dated admission tickets prior to their arrival, and Annual Pass holders must make a reservation for their visit date and time through the resort’s official online channels.

From Monday, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland’s attractions, rides, some shows and shopping and dining locations will resume operations, with controlled attendance. However, some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children’s play areas and theater shows will remain closed. Parades and nighttime spectaculars will also return at a later date.

Guests will also be required to provide basic personal information including a China government ID card or valid travel document, undergo temperature screening and wear an approved mask during the entire visit (save for when eating). The park says the measures will continue to be reviewed as the situation warrants, and may be further adjusted.