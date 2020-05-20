Shad Gaspard Dies: Former WWE Wrestling Star Was 39

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Shad Gaspard was found dead Wednesday on a Los Angeles beach after going missing in a swimming accident over the weekend, authorities said. He was 39.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office confirmed to Deadline that a body discovered along the shoreline near the Venice Pier early Wednesday morning is Gaspard.

Gaspard was last seen Sunday afternoon swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, when they and several other swimmers were caught in a strong rip current near Venice Beach. “When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over [him] and he was swept out to sea,” a Los Angeles Police Department statement said. The boy was rescued.

Gaspard is best known for his time with WWE, where he teamed with his partner JTG as a member of Cryme Tyme. Gaspard segued to acting after exiting the WWE in 2010, landing several small roles in films and television series such as Think Like a Man Too, Get Hard, The Game and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. He was also the co-creator of the graphic novel Assassin & Son.

He is survived by his wife, Siliana Gaspard, and his son.

City News Service contributed to this report.