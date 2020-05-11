Seth MacFarlane To Host ‘At-Home Variety Show’ On Peacock For COVID-19 Relief Featuring NBCU Stars

Peacock will begin streaming The At-Home Variety Show, a short-form weekday series featuring stars from the NBCUniversal family to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts. Each installment will be introduced by Seth MacFarlane in his first major NBCU gig since the Family Guy creator and star signed a mega overall deal with the company in January.



The At-Home Variety Show kicks off today, May 11 at 7 PM ET and will run for four weeks. MacFarlane, who also is a Grammy-nominated singer, will introduce each installment, most of which will be under 10 minutes.

Participants will include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D’Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Tony Shalhoub, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore, and more.

The series aims to raise awareness and support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way, three national non-profit organizations which the NBCU streamer says have existing and immediate on-the-ground efforts supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and Essential Workers on the job and at home with critical services and supplies.

On Peacock, shows will appear in the Browse and Trending sections. Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the U.S. Additionally, the show will be posted on Peacock’s social accounts.

“We are excited to stream The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock,” said Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, Peacock. “Peacock’s launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities.”