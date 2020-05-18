‘Served! With Jade Thirlwall’: MTV Plans Online Series With Little Mix Star To Celebrate Global Pride

MTV International has ordered a self-filmed online series with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall as part of ViacomCBS’ plans to celebrate Global Pride.

Served! With Jade Thirlwall will feature the singer competing with celebrity drag queens, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne, to cook a themed dinner from a package of mystery ingredients.

The 100 Productions series of six, 11-minute episodes, will debut on MTV International’s digital platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, before being adapted for linear television.

Served! was commissioned by Craig Orr and will be executive produced by Orr and Iestyn Barker for MTV International. Richard Cook and Adam Goodall also serve as executive producers for 100 Productions.

As part of the plans for Global Pride — a worldwide digital event on June 27 that is replacing Pride events derailed by coronavirus — Comedy Central International has commissioned a second season of its podcast spin-off Dragony Aunts.

The nine-part comedy advice show will launch on Comedy Central International’s YouTube channel from late June with guests including The Cheeky Girls. Dragony Aunts is made in-house, with Rebecca Hewett serving as executive producer. The series producer is Louis Cryer, while Emerald Paston is development producer.