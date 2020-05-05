Selena Gomez To Host & Executive Produce Quarantine Cooking Series For HBO Max

Selena Gomez is heading to the kitchen with a quarantine-themed cooking show for HBO Max. The WarnerMedia streaming service has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the Untitled Cooking Project, starring and executive produced by Gomez via her July Moon Productions. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman also executive produce for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. It’s slated to premiere this summer.

In each episode, the recording artist, actress and producer will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle a variety of cuisines, share tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, while embracing both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook, inviting audiences to follow along at home.

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Gomez.

This project marks the second collaboration between IPC’s Holzman and Saidman and Gomez following last year’s groundbreaking six-part docuseries Living Undocumented, which the three executive produced and Saidman also co-directed.

Most recently, Gomez starred in Jim Jarmusch’s film The Dead Don’t Die opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver. She executive produced the hit Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why and she also executive produced the upcoming feature film The Broken Heart Gallery. Earlier this year, Gomez released her critically acclaimed album RARE which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 her third consecutive studio album to debut atop the chart.

Holzman and Saidman also lead IPC’s parent company, Industrial Media, an independent production group with ownership interest in IPC, Sharp Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, and B17 Entertainment which is currently producing Craftopia hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY for HBO Max.

Gomez is the latest celebrity to host a quarantine-themed cooking show. Amy Schumer and professional chef husband Chris Fischer are teaming on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (working title), a self-shot series for Food Network.

Gomez is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.