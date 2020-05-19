Picturestart Sets ‘Monster’ Film With ‘Search Party’ Creators Sarah-Violet Bliss And Charles Rogers

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart has teamed with Search Party creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers on Monster, a movie based on their original pitch. They’ll write and direct, and Picturestart will develop, produce and finance. Bliss and Rogers will be exec producers.

Monster is a comedy about a young woman who moves to Los Angeles with big dreams of stardom. Upon her arrival, she lands a personal-assistant gig with a monster of a boss who may in fact be an actual monster. Lucy Kitada and Jessica Switch are overseeing for Picturestart.

Picturestart founder/CEO Erik Feig said “There is absolutely no one better than Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss to write and direct a wildly original movie about a young woman who discovers that the boss she worships is kind of a monster and maybe even a real monster. Search Party is an amazing show that I think would be Alfred Hitchcock’s and Preston Sturges’ favorite and we can’t wait to work on this film that combines so many wonderful things in a delightfully insane mix.”

Rogers and Bliss said they were excited “to partner with Picturestart on a movie that we hope is a terrifying and hilarious portrait of the ways in which people monstrously abuse power – a situation that is not at all relevant in our country today.”

Beyond creating the TBS show Search Party, Bliss and Rogers also wrote on Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer. They are repped by Jeff Hynick and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman and managed by by Rise Management.