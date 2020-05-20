CAA Launches ‘Screening Room With The Stars’ Series For COVID-19 Charities; Sly Stallone & ‘Rocky’ Go First

CAA is launching “Screening Room With The Stars,” a weekly series that will feature a livestream of a Hollywood movie hosted by talent from the film exclusively on . The initiative, to benefit organizations helping communities impacted by the coronavirus crisis, kicks off Thursday with Rocky and will be hosted by Sylvester Stallone on MGM Studios’ Facebook page.

Each film will premiere on its official Facebook page every Thursday at 4 PM PT. The next film in the lineup is My Big Fat Greek Wedding, hosted by screenwriter and star Nia Vardalos, on May 28.

Fans will be able to interact live the hosts throughout the screenings and can donate to the charity organizations directly during the livestream. The funds will support the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund among others.

“We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook,” CAA president Richard Lovett said. “We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars.”